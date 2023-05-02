Two Lexington police officers hurt during mounted training exercise

Two Lexington police officers were hurt during a training exercise Tuesday. It happened around...
Two Lexington police officers were hurt during a training exercise Tuesday. It happened around 12:30 at Coolavin Park in the 500 block of West Sixth.(WPTA)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:51 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two Lexington police officers were hurt during a training exercise Tuesday.

It happened around 12:30 at Coolavin Park in the 500 block of West Sixth.

Police say the officers were taking part in a mounted unit training exercise at the park.

Police didn’t say what exactly happened, but we’re told both officers were taken to an area hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

We’ll keep you updated.

