US Marshals Service still recovering from ransomware attack

The U.S. Marshals Service said ransomware affected one of its systems earlier this year.
The U.S. Marshals Service said ransomware affected one of its systems earlier this year.(Gray Media)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Marshals Service is working on updating a computer system hit by a ransomware attack earlier this year.

An agency spokesperson shared Monday that it will soon bring a new version of the system online with better security after, back in February, hackers hit a computer network used by the secretive marshals service unit known as the Technical Operations Group.

The group uses high-tech surveillance methods to track fugitives.

The agency said at the time that the affected computer system held “law enforcement sensitive information.”

The data included personal information of subjects of U.S. Marshals Service investigations and employees.

The U.S. Marshals Service said most critical tools related to the network “were restored within 30 days of the breach discovery.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Spencer County High School student dies in crash
Lexington Police investigating homicide in Castlewood Park
Coroner identifies Castlewood Park homicide victim
Sophomore Brayden Bahme was critically injured during his fourth-period gym class at Cheney...
High schooler dies after he was impaled during freak accident in gym class, officials say
In late April, Timonte Harris and Lakeisha Hill died after the shooting on Chestnut Street....
Judge drops murder charge against Lexington shooting suspect

Latest News

MSU veterinary clinic gives missing dog another chance at life
Dog blood donation gives missing dog another chance at life
Papers of the late Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens are displayed, including his notes...
Supreme Court Justice Stevens’ private papers open to public
The man said he was walking with his wife through the Harbor Hills Golf Course in his...
Man says he was beaten with golf club on course
The man said he was walking with his wife through the Harbor Hills Golf Course in his...
Police: Man beaten with golf club on course
A father and son were rescued after being swept away from shore.
WATCH: Father and son rescued after being swept from shore