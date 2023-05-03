Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Some Scattered Stuff Ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are finally starting to see some light at the end of the cold weather tunnel! Our big low pressure is rolling away from us and that’s allowing for a milder pattern to settle in for Kentucky Derby weekend and beyond. But can we keep the rain way from Churchill Downs?

Let’s get this party started with what’s going on out there today. Highs are in the mid and upper 60s in the west with upper 50s and low 60s in the east. Skies will become mostly sunny from west to east as the day wears on. There’s even the chance for an early morning shower in the far east.

Frost is a good bet tonight so it’s another GREEN THUMB ALERT!

Thursday looks good for Thurby with temps making a run into the upper 60s to low 70s across the state.

A system moves in here for Friday and brings an increasing threat for showers and storms into the west. This action will be decreasing the farther east it gets but some of this may very well impact Kentucky Oaks Day, especially late.

If you’re going to Churchill Downs for Oaks go ahead and get the rain gear ready to be on the safe side.

The showers and storms should wind down early on Derby day as this system presses farther south and east.

This leads us into a much warmer setup for Sunday into next week. Temps can reach 80 on more than one occasion to go along with the chance for some thunderstorms getting into the mix.

