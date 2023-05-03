Cobb set to reunite with Rodgers in New York

NEW YORK, NY (WKYT) - Former Kentucky great Randall Cobb has agreed to a one-year deal with the Jets that will reunite the receiver with quarterback Aaron Rodgers in New York.

The 32-year-old Cobb will be entering his 13th NFL season after being selected in the second round by the Packers in the 2011 NFL Draft.

Friends off the field, Cobb has played 11 years with Rodgers as a teammate.

