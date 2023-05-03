Disarm, Asmussen, Prep for Kentucky Derby 149

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Wednesday is Champion’s Day from Churchill Downs. It’s really the day that things start to pick up on the backside of the track, and for hall-of-fame trainer Steve Asmussen, he said that for him and his horses, it’s all about keeping a routine.

Both Derby and Oaks contenders took to the track Wednesday morning, including the favorite, Forte (3/1), and all of trainer Todd Pletcher’s horses.

For Asmussen, it was Disarm’s first day back on the track since his breeze on Monday, doing a light one-mile jog.

{steve asmussen} “A little nip in the air, a little cool this morning, obviously he was feeling good about it. He looked great on the race track, and we’re 72 hours our, or three days out from the Derby. We’re very excited about how our horse is doing,” Asmussen said outside his barn. “The balance that we’re looking for is a ready horse that is hydrated and loose enough to do his best.”

Disarm will start out of gate 11 at 30/1 odds with Joel rosario on the saddle.

Thursday is Thurby day at Churchill Downs, Friday is Kentucky Oaks Day, and Saturday is the main event, Kentucky Derby 149.

