Good Question: Why are the horse sculptures at Midland & Main running the ‘wrong way?’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you want to see some horses running, you can always visit Thoroughbred Park in downtown Lexington. One viewer had a question about the direction those horses are headed.

For today’s Good Question, J. Dee asks, “Why are the horses on Midland Ave. & Main St. running the wrong way? Don’t the horses run left to right, not right to left?”

Well, J Dee, it’s just a matter of perspective.

The seven horses running at Thoroughbred Park were sculpted by artist Gwen Reardon, and there are a couple of reasons they’re running in the direction they are.

Steve Grossman with the Triangle Foundation, which oversees the park, told us one consideration was the traffic coming down Main Street. They wanted drivers to have the best view of the horses as they entered downtown.

The other factor is the fountain next to the horses. Grossman told us that’s supposed to represent fans in the grandstand watching the horses run to the finish line. From that angle, they are running as they should be, counter-clockwise.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

