Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rain chances increase for the end of the week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The weather picture looks pretty quiet until the end of the week.

For today, temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s. Skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds, with a slight chance of isolated showers in some areas. Overall, it should be a pleasant day to be outside.

Moving on to Thursday, we can expect temperatures to get very close to normal daytime highs, reaching the mid to upper 60s. It will stay dry, with partly cloudy skies throughout the day. This is shaping up to be a beautiful day to spend some time outdoors.

As we head into Oaks Day, a rainier look will come together. The rain will arrive later in the day, which will allow temperatures to reach the 70-degree mark. It won’t be a complete washout. If you have to be outside for an extended period of time just be prepared for rain in the region.

Finally, for Derby Day, we can expect an early chance of rain before it dries up and becomes a very nice day. Temperatures should be in the upper 60s to low 70s, with partly cloudy skies. Overall, it looks like a great day for the Kentucky Derby!

Take care of each other!

