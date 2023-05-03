Kentucky native killed in Mississippi post-prom shooting

Kentucky native killed in Mississippi post-prom shooting
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Mississippi mass shooting at a post-prom party that left two dead and four wounded has Kentucky ties.

Haeleigh Stamper, born in Lexington and raised in Winchester, attended the party. She died from gunshot wounds.

Now, Rhonda Lawson, Stamper’s cousin in Mississippi, is asking central Kentucky to show love and support to the family.

“I’m angry, I’m sad, just a whole lot of different emotions,” said Lawson.

This past weekend Stamper’s life was cut short by a gunman at a post-prom party in Bay Saint Louis, Mississippi, located about an hour east of New Orleans. Stamper was 16.

18-year-old De’Arreis Smith also died at the scene. Four other teens were wounded and taken to the hospital.

“Haeleigh was literally at the very wrong spot at the very wrong time,” said Lawson. “She wasn’t even a target. She was 100% a victim.”

Lawson says her cousin was shot three times. Then friends rushed her on a five-minute drive to the hospital before police made it to the scene.

“She was even telling them I love you guys on the way to the hospital, and that’s the kind of person she truly was,” said Lawson.

Lawson describes the 16-year-old as a defender, a person who stood up to bullies and racism in her school.

“She just wanted to be the defender of the underdog,” said Lawson. “She was that light.”

A balloon release, bracelets, t-shirts and even a drink have been created in her honor.

Now the family with Bluegrass roots is asking their old Kentucky home for love and support.

“I would just love to see our good old Kentucky folks show up and show out for such a true loss for our family as well,” said Lawson.

Stamper’s remains will be brought back to Kentucky for burial.

The family is asking for financial assistance. Click here to donate to their GoFundMe.

The suspected shooter is in jail.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One horse has died and one horse has been euthanized on Tuesday at Churchill Downs during the...
2 horses dead at Churchill Downs following Tuesday races; 4 dead since Opening Night
Now 21 years old, Brayli Steberl was sick for four years before they knew what was wrong. She...
Kentucky woman battling extremely rare combination of health conditions
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Affidavit: Woman charged in DUI crash that killed bride refused sobriety test, needed help standing
Two Lexington police officers were hurt during a training exercise Tuesday. It happened around...
Two Lexington police officers hurt during mounted training exercise
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say

Latest News

Two juvenile suspects are in custody and one adult suspect is charged in connection with a...
2 juvenile suspects in custody, 1 adult suspect charged after shooting in Paducah
Mike Smith rides Justify to victory during the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race...
Wildest weather in Kentucky Derby history
gavel
ACLU of Kentucky announces lawsuit over ‘anti-trans’ law
Spray paint covering parts of the Clays Ferry Overlook wall, making it visible from the...
Scenic Ky. landmark vandalized