Lexington family protests outside police headquarters to draw attention to son’s case

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington family says they are looking for justice as they protest at police headquarters to draw attention to their son’s case.

A day after his murder charge was reduced to manslaughter, 37-year-old Corry Jackson’s family gathered outside Lexington Police Headquarters.

“You can see that the justice system is messing the whole thing up. If you look at it, they take it from murder to manslaughter because they don’t have a case,” said Jerice Slice, a loved one of Corry Jackson. “It’s crazy. The whole thing is crazy.”

Sligh is adamant Jackson is innocent.

“That’s my brother, that’s my brother. I’ve been through the sandbox with him. I was there when we were nine and ten, and I’m going to be here now,” said Sligh.

Jackson was arrested in a shooting that killed two people on Chestnut Street on April 20, 43-year-old Timonte Harris and 32-year-old Lakeisha Hill. He was arrested one block away from the scene of the shooting and later identified as the shooter by a witness.

During Monday’s preliminary hearing, Detective Jeremy Adkins says investigators believe Harris shot and killed Hill before dying. Adkins said police have another person of interest in the case, as well.

Adkins is going on to testify that Jackson did not have a weapon on him when he was arrested, despite being charged as a convicted felon with a firearm.

Adkins says there was surveillance video from a corner store showing Jackson walking on a street nearby at the time of the shooting.

Police tested Jackson for gunshot residue, but because of backlogs, the results could take months.

While Jackson’s bond was reduced Monday from $500,000 to $100,000, his family says they still can’t afford that, and now he will await the results in jail.

Jackson’s original assault charge was dismissed on Monday.

Jackon’s attorney, Daniel Whitley, did question that if police believe Jackson was defending Hill, why this wouldn’t be considered justifiable homicide.

The case was sent to the grand jury.

