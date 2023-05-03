Police investigating multiple thefts of decorative horses in Ky. town

By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Richmond police are asking for the public’s help in a theft case.

Police say there have been three separate thefts of decorative horses in the downtown area.

They say the horses were donated by local high school students.

Police released surveillance videos of what happened. In one video, a group of people runs off with one of the horses. In another, a person runs off with one alone.

If you know anything, you’re asked to call the Richmond Police Department at 859-624-4776.

