Walmart employee fatally shoots customer in Florida, investigators say

This photo provided by Broward County Sheriff's Office shows Tironie Sterling. Sterling, a...
This photo provided by Broward County Sheriff's Office shows Tironie Sterling. Sterling, a Walmart employee is facing a murder charge after Florida investigators say he fatally shot a customer. The Broward County Sheriff's Office says Sterling was off-duty Tuesday, May 2, 2023, when he went to the suburban Fort Lauderdale store where he worked to meet with a female colleague.(Broward County Sheriff's Office via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - An off-duty Walmart employee fatally shot a customer who tried to help a female employee who had gotten into a fight with the gunman, Florida law enforcement officials said Wednesday.

Tironie Sterling, 22, is charged with first-degree murder for Tuesday afternoon’s shooting at a suburban Fort Lauderdale Walmart, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to investigators, Sterling went to the Lauderdale Lakes store to meet with a female colleague. They got into an argument that turned into a fight, with Sterling dropping a handgun onto the floor.

A male customer came to the woman’s aid, but Sterling retrieved his gun and shot the man several times, killing him, investigators said. The victim’s name and age have not been released.

Sterling fled the store, but was arrested hours later, investigators said. He was being held without bond Wednesday awaiting his initial court appearance. It could not be immediately determined if he has an attorney.

Walmart’s press office did not immediately respond to a request made through its website seeking comment.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One horse has died and one horse has been euthanized on Tuesday at Churchill Downs during the...
2 horses dead at Churchill Downs following Tuesday races
Now 21 years old, Brayli Steberl was sick for four years before they knew what was wrong. She...
Kentucky woman battling extremely rare combination of health conditions
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Affidavit: Woman charged in DUI crash that killed bride refused sobriety test, needed help standing
Two Lexington police officers were hurt during a training exercise Tuesday. It happened around...
Two Lexington police officers hurt during mounted training exercise
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say

Latest News

Deborah Dorbert carried a baby to term who had no kidneys.
Woman says Fla. abortion law forced her to give birth to doomed baby
Kingston, 6, was shot and killed in Lynchburg the night of May 1, 2023, according to his family.
6-year-old shot, killed while playing video games in bed, police say
Deborah Dorbert carried a baby to term who had no kidneys.
Florida woman talks about being forced to carry baby doomed to die at birth
According to West Virginia State Police, James McGraw, 30, died at the scene.
Man dies after he was run over by his own car during police chase, troopers say
At Lexington Blue Grass Aiport, transportation security officers confiscate plenty of dangerous...
TSA reminding air travelers of what not to bring ahead of Derby Day