Wildest weather in Kentucky Derby history

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - From intense rain to sleet, we’ve witnessed some wild weather on Kentucky Derby Day.

Of the last 148 Derby Days, it has rained 70 times. That’s about 47% of the time.

The coldest Derby Day was 36° back in 1957, and on that date, the wind was from the north, blowing up to 25 miles per hour.

The warmest was 94° back in 1959.

The wettest was in 2018, with more than three inches of rain collected in rain gauges across Louisville.

In 1989 sleet fell from the sky there at Churchill Downs.

We’ve had some wild weather when it comes to the Kentucky Derby, and here’s what you can expect this year.

“It’s a tightrope that we’re walking on essentially on Derby Day. Between some early morning showers getting out of Churchill Downs, but right now, I think most of the afternoon and certainly into they call it the post should be on the dry side,” said WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey.

The average high on Derby Day is about 78°.

