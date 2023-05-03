Woodford County High School names new principal after original pick declines

Woodford County High School has a new principal after the person they originally chose declined the position.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The district named Kristy Fields the principal just two weeks ago. The superintendent said she declined the position due to unforeseen circumstances.

Tuesday morning, the district named Tyler Reed as the new principal. He was the principal at Frankfort High School.

