Amber Alert: 10-month-old missing in Oklahoma

Officials in Oklahoma issued an Amber Alert for 10-month-old Messiah Moore. Tamara Tiger, 32,...
Officials in Oklahoma issued an Amber Alert for 10-month-old Messiah Moore. Tamara Tiger, 32, is suspected in the abduction.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Officials in Oklahoma issued an Amber Alert on Thursday for a missing 10-month-old boy.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol activated the alert on behalf of Hughes County. The child, Messiah Moore, was last seen with his mother at 206 S. Burgess St. in Holdenville at 4 a.m. local time.

Tamara Tiger, the mother, assaulted the father and left with the child, officials said.

Messiah is described as 2 feet tall and 25 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Tiger, 32, is 5-foot-1 and 105 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Hughes County Central Dispatch at 405-379-6627 or call 911.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One horse has died and one horse has been euthanized on Tuesday at Churchill Downs during the...
2 horses dead at Churchill Downs following Tuesday races; 4 dead since Opening Night
Spray paint covering parts of the Clays Ferry Overlook wall, making it visible from the...
Scenic Ky. landmark vandalized
University of Miami graduate student Devon Fogarty examines the headstone of John Greer who...
Archeologists find remains of an underwater hospital and cemetery
FILE - A McDonald's restaurant in Havertown, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
McDonald’s franchises fined for violating federal child labor laws
Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes released from jail, charged with aggravated sexual battery

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump appears in court for his arraignment on April 4, 2023, in...
Lawyer: Trump seeking to move criminal case to federal court
FILE - Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio rallies in Portland, Ore., on Aug. 17, 2019. A...
Proud Boys’ Tarrio guilty of Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy
Police say 34-year-old Paul Moemich has been missing since 10 a.m. Thursday and was last seen...
Golden Alert issued for missing Lexington man
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks with reporters at the Capitol in...
Democrats pressure GOP on debt limit, spending cuts
Currently, there is a large police presence at a McDonald’s on 1st Avenue Southeast in...
‘Multiple fatalities’ under investigation in Moultrie, Georgia, officials say