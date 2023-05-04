Bama fires head baseball coach

Was assistant at UK from 2004-15
Alabama head coach Brad Bohannon, left, argues with umpire Joe Harris after being tossed from...
Alabama head coach Brad Bohannon, left, argues with umpire Joe Harris after being tossed from an NCAA college baseball game in the bottom of the second inning against LSU, Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Baton Rouge, La. Alabama is firing baseball coach Brad Bohannon after a report of suspicious bets involving his team, with the school saying he violated “the standards, duties and responsibilities expected of university employees.” The firing announced Thursday, May 4, came three days after a report warning of suspicious wagers prompted Ohio’s top gambling regulator to bar licensed sportsbooks in the state from accepting bets on Alabama baseball games. (Michael Johnson/The Advocate via AP)(The Associated Press)
By Steve Moss
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. WKYT) - Alabama head baseball coach and former Kentucky assistant Brad Bohannon was fired on Thursday, following reports of suspicious wagering activity related to Crimson Tide games.

According to a report on Monday by ESPN, New Jersey, Ohio and Pennsylvania stopped allowing bets on Alabama baseball games.

The school released a statement announcing Bohannon’s firing, who was an assistant coach at UK from 2004-15.

“Alabama director of athletics Greg Byrne announced he has initiated the termination process for head baseball coach Brad Bohannon for, among other things, violating the standards, duties, and responsibilities expected of University employees,” the school said. “Bohannon has been relieved of all duties and Jason Jackson will serve as the interim head coach. There will be no further comment at this time pending an ongoing review.”

The Ohio Casino Control Commission suspended betting on Bama baseball after the U.S. Integrity, an independent Las Vegas company, detected suspicious bets made on Friday’s Alabama-LSU game.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

