Bama fires head baseball coach

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. WKYT) - Alabama head baseball coach and former Kentucky assistant Brad Bohannon was fired on Thursday, following reports of suspicious wagering activity related to Crimson Tide games.

According to a report on Monday by ESPN, New Jersey, Ohio and Pennsylvania stopped allowing bets on Alabama baseball games.

The school released a statement announcing Bohannon’s firing, who was an assistant coach at UK from 2004-15.

“Alabama director of athletics Greg Byrne announced he has initiated the termination process for head baseball coach Brad Bohannon for, among other things, violating the standards, duties, and responsibilities expected of University employees,” the school said. “Bohannon has been relieved of all duties and Jason Jackson will serve as the interim head coach. There will be no further comment at this time pending an ongoing review.”

The Ohio Casino Control Commission suspended betting on Bama baseball after the U.S. Integrity, an independent Las Vegas company, detected suspicious bets made on Friday’s Alabama-LSU game.

