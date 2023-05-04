Bourbon Raffle opens to help family of Josh Barrick

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Josh Barrick lost his life in the April 10 mass shooting and is survived by his wife and two children.

Barrick’s friends have organized a Bourbon Raffle where all of the proceeds will go directly to a trust for the Barrick family, according to a release.

“It has been a surreal three weeks since we lost Josh,” Ryan Cecil said. “The donations we have received from the various Louisville distilleries, businesses throughout the city, and individuals has been nothing short of amazing. We can’t thank everyone enough, and we’d like to thank every single one who has shared their support and prayers.”

To see entry options in the Bourbon Raffle, click or tap here.

The raffle will close at 11:50 p.m. on Friday, May 12. Winners will be drawn on Monday, May 15 at 8 p.m.

$50 will purchase 10 raffle entries and additional entries can also be purchased.

