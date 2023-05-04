Chris Bailey’s Forecast | All Eyes On Derby Weekend

radar
radar(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are rolling toward Kentucky Derby weekend with an increasing threat for rain and a few storms rolling into Kentucky. This may cause a few issues to start the big weekend as much warmer air spills in for the rest of the weekend and into next week.

Let’s begin with what’s going on out there today. Temps are in the middle and upper 30s with a kiss of frost in central and eastern Kentucky. By the afternoon, the numbers climb into the 65-70 degree range for many.

The system coming in for Kentucky Oaks Day Friday continues to mostly target western and southern Kentucky with a fairly sharp cutoff on the northern edge of the shower and thunderstorm shield. Highs are in the 70s with mostly dry skies for many.

Kentucky Derby Saturday looks mostly dry with temps in the 70s with just a chance for a shower in the south.

Warmer winds blow on Sunday with temps reaching the upper 70s to low 80s with an isolated storm.

Warm temps and some storms are likely into next week.

