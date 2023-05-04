Georgetown Fire Dept. becomes first in Ky. to offer special cancer screening test

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - The Georgetown Fire Department is now the first in Kentucky to offer a specific type of cancer screening test to its firefighters.

Yit’s called the Galleri test and it can detect more than 50 types of cancer, even in the earliest stages.

“We always want to try to figure out ways that we can take care of our members,” said Chief Tim Thompson, Georgetown Fire Department.

The partnership for the tests is with Grail, LLC which created the multi-cancer early detection test. Chief Thompson says he’s excited about what it can do for the men and women in the department.

“The test is a simple blood draw. They’ll come take blood from us and send it off. What it does is it actually detects DNA breakdown if there’s cancer in the body,” said Chief Thompson.

Chief Thompson says if a cancer signal is found in the blood, the Galleri test can pinpoint, with a high level of accuracy, the source of the signal in the body.

“I’m proud of being the department that’s leading the way in this,” said Chief Thompson.

Chief Thompson says each test costs hundreds of dollars. Because of it’s importance, the city offered to fund it. Of Georgetown’s 59 firefighters, 20 of them will get the test.

The chief says to be eligible they have to have worked in the department for at least 10 years and/or are at least 40 years old. It’s also open to retired Georgetown firefighters.

“It’s going to allow us, in this initial phase, to target those who are maybe more vulnerable to cancer,” said Chief Thompson.

Over the years, Chief Thompson says they’ve done a lot internally to reduce the risk of exposure.

In 2020, retired Georgetown firefighter Johnnie Jacobs died of lung disease caused by smoke and chemical inhalation. Chief Thompson says he’s grateful that there are ways to catch cancer before it’s too late.

“Pray to God nobody is positive, but if they are what it does is they’ll reach out to that member, and then they’ll start that process,” said Chief Thompson.

Chief Thompson says they plan on offering these tests again next year. In fact, they’ve already put it in their budget.

The tests will be offered at Fire Station 3 next Wednesday, May 10, at 9 a.m. Again, this is only for current and retired Georgetown firefighters.

