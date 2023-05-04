Missing Lexington man found; Golden Alert canceled

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: Paul Moemich has been found.

A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing Lexington man.

Police say 34-year-old Paul Moemich has been missing since 10 a.m. Thursday and was last seen on the 700 block of National Avenue.

Moemich is approximately 5′4″ tall and around 190 pounds. Police say Moemich has intellectual disabilities and is diabetic.

We’re told he was last seen wearing a long-sleeved sweatshirt, grey sweatpants, and carrying a black lunch box.

Anyone with knowledge of Moemich’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

