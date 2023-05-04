Good Question: Which post position at the Kentucky Derby has produced the most winners?

There are a lot of factors that go into a horse winning the Kentucky Derby. How much of that is where they start the race? That’s today’s Good Question. (2023)(Kentucky Derby)
By Victor Puente
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There are a lot of factors that go into a horse winning the Kentucky Derby. How much of that is where they start the race? That’s today’s Good Question.

Post positions, odds revealed for Kentucky Oaks 149, Kentucky Derby 149

For today’s Good Question, Aimee asks, which post position at the Kentucky Derby has produced the most winners?

The Kentucky Derby has posted statistics about all of the winners and their post positions since they began using a starting gate in 1930.

If you only look at the number of wins, then gate five takes the prize. Ten horses have won from that position.

However, not every gate has the same amount of starts. Looking at the numbers they provided, positions one through six have had 93 starts since 1930, but gate 20 has only had 18 horses start there. Two of them have won, including Rich Strike last year.

Good Question: What is a trifecta bet?

The win percentage at gate 20, 11.1%, Is actually better than at gate five, 10.8%.

If you are only interested in finishing in the money, gate ten has the highest percentage of top 3 finishes, at 29.1%. It also has the second-highest number of wins, nine.

Every position has produced a winner except one. Despite 43 starts from gate 17, no horse has ever won the Kentucky Derby when coming out of it, but that could change this Saturday.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

