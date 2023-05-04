Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rain chances around for Oaks Day

Showers will move in on Friday
Showers will move in on Friday
By Jim Caldwell
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It looks like we get another nice day before the rain chances increase across Kentucky.

Today, temperatures are expected to reach the upper 60s for highs. It should be a comfortable day with mild temperatures and precipitation chance.

Moving onto Friday, Oaks Day, the trend is looking drier. There may be some scattered showers around, but I think they arrive later in the day. The rainfall amounts will not be significant. This will allow temperatures to reach the low 70s, making it slightly warmer than today.

On Derby Day, the weather is expected to be even better with only an early morning chance of rain. The showers are expected to blow into our skies but should clear up quickly. As a result, temperatures are likely to stay in the 70s throughout the day.

Looking ahead to next week, the forecast suggests that temperatures will continue to rise and may even go above normal. There is a solid chance of reaching 80 degrees, which is more typical of late May to early June.

Take care of each other!

