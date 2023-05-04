Kentucky lawyer accused of drug trafficking

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - A London lawyer is accused of drug trafficking.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office attempted to serve 44-year-old Kareem Hamdiyah, of London, with an arrest warrant for drug trafficking on Tuesday.

Police say Hamdiyah tried to run from police when the warrant was served and after a struggle with police, he was found to be in possession of meth and pills.

Hamdiyah was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center. He is facing charges of drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, evading police on foot and tampering with physical evidence.

The Kentucky Bar Association lists Hamdiyah as actively practicing law as of March 1.

