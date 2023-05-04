Lance Ware to transfer from Kentucky

Ware played mostly in a reserve role during his three seasons in a Kentucky uniform
Kentucky forward Lance Ware defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Kentucky forward Lance Ware defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Gonzaga, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)(Young Kwak | AP)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky basketball has lost another player to the transfer portal. On Wednesday, Lance Ware announced he would be leaving the program after three seasons.

Ware played mostly in a reserve role during his three seasons in a Kentucky uniform. Last season, the 6-foot-9 forward averaged 2 points, 2 rebounds in 9 minutes per game. He served as the primary backup behind Oscar Tshiebwe.

Ware says he intends to see what opportunities are out there for him for his final two years of eligibility.

