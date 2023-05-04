Lance Ware to transfer from Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky basketball has lost another player to the transfer portal. On Wednesday, Lance Ware announced he would be leaving the program after three seasons.

Ware played mostly in a reserve role during his three seasons in a Kentucky uniform. Last season, the 6-foot-9 forward averaged 2 points, 2 rebounds in 9 minutes per game. He served as the primary backup behind Oscar Tshiebwe.

Ware says he intends to see what opportunities are out there for him for his final two years of eligibility.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.