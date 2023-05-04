Lexington Journalist hospitalized after accident

WKYT News at 11:00 PM
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:40 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man known for his unique way of highlighting Lexington has been hospitalized after an accident.

Lee Carter, better known as Lee G News on social media, was hurt over the weekend.

His family is thanking everyone for their thoughts and prayers.

From concerts, Comic Con to the dirt bowl and changes happening in the city.

His cousin Robyn Clayborne says he’s a man who loves the camera.

“Put him in front of a camera, and he can do anything. He can sing. He can do it all,” said Clayborne. “He’s just this personality that everybody loves.”

That love is being seen all over social media right now after he was hurt in an accident over the weekend.

He’s now recovering from serious injuries at a hospital in Louisville.

“It’s overwhelming. A lot of it, um, it’s overwhelming because we don’t wanna see him like this,” said Clayborne.

His family says they see the prayers online, but they say they need privacy at this time.

“We know everybody loves Lee but everybody that knows Lee cannot come in there,” said Clayborne.

For now, Clayborne says they want everyone to continue to pray for Lee as he recovers.

“He’s stable. He’s God’s child. He’s good. God’s got him. and please keep praying,” said Clayborne.

Lee’s family has started a GoFundMe to pay for his recovery expenses.

