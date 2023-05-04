Lexington police investigating shooting on Elm Street

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a shooting on Elm Street.

Police say they were called to Elm Street around 6:30 Wednesday night about a disorder.

They say when officers arrived, they found two people, one who had been shot.

They say the victim was taken to the hospital with injuries they describe as life-threatening.

They say the other person was taken to police headquarters for questioning.

Police are still investigating what exactly led up to the shooting... but they say the two people did know each other.

This story is developing.

