Lexington summer programs focused on ways to reduce violence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and in Lexington, there is a push to reach more young men.

As schools let out for the summer, ONE Lexington Director Devine Carama is working on ways to support teens, especially in terms of their mental health, this year.

“One thing we’re adding to summer programs this year is a group trauma support counseling session. When our youth come out for summer programs, we’ll have fun and do some skill and team building, but there will be a space where we have professional practitioners come in,” said Carama.

Carama says they’ve put a focus on building in-person relationships between mentors and teens. They do home visits, are in their schools and go to court dates with them. Creating a trust that allows for open conversations on a more personal level.

“There’s a lot of young people who are dealing with trauma that was never treated. That’s the reason for a lot of their actions, and we understand that. Yeah, we could lock them up and throw away the key, but in order to make sure our community stays safe five, 10, 15, 20 years from now, we have to focus on the root causes,” said Carama. “Mental health and trauma is definitely one of the root causes of trauma in our community.”

That could be trauma stemming from their home lives, to even isolation during the pandemic.

“There might be times a teen isn’t ready to talk yet, but just remind them that that’s okay. Say, ‘I’m here whenever you do want to talk about it.’ And regardless of if they do want to talk about it then or not, following up with them later,” said Emily Johnson, Clinical Program Manager at the Kentucky Center for Grieving Families and Children.

Johnson works with families on productive ways to broach these sensitive topics.

“After a teen discloses something, if they’re worried, or struggling with depression or anxiety, say, ‘I really appreciate you felt comfortable enough to share this with me. What can I do to support you?’” said Johnson.

Whether that’s through professional counseling or just changing some routines at home.

ONE Lexington is hosting the 100 Black Men of Lexington United event Thursday night. It’s at William Wells Brown Elementary School Park starting at six.

Carama says they will be delivering food and resources in the 400 Block of Chestnut right after.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.