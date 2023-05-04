Monticello police officer badly injured in motorcycle crash making improvements

Jeramy Thompson
Jeramy Thompson(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A southern Kentucky police officer continues to make improvements after a serious motorcycle crash.

Monticello Officer Jeramy Thompson is in much better shape than he was three weeks ago following a very violent crash in London. A crash that people had told him he was very lucky to have survived and not been more seriously injured when his motorcycle collided with an SUV.

Kentucky officer remains hospitalized week after motorcycle crash

Thompson is being treated closer to home after spending more than a week in a Lexington hospital, a good chunk of that time in the ICU.

He suffered numerous broken bones and some internal injuries when police say an SUV pulled in front of him when he was leaving police training in London on April 13.

Since the crash, there have been multiple fundraisers to help him and his family.

“I was told they did a hamburger/hot dog cookout, and they sold out. I can’t say enough about Wayne County,” Thompson said.

Thompson says he’s not sure when he will be able to go home but says he has been told it could be five months to a year before he can return to work.

