Practical Move scratched from Kentucky Derby 149

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two days before Kentucky Derby 149 we have another scratch. Practical Move is out of the Run for the Roses due to an elevated temperature, according to trainer Tim Yakteen.

“It’s a no-brainer,” Yakteen said to Bloodhorse of the co-fourth morning line favorite at 10-1.

Practical Move has won his last three starts including the Santa Anita Derby (G1) that included Kentucky Derby entrant Skinner.

With the scratch of Practical Move, Albaugh Family Stables’ Cyclone Mischief will draw into the field and break from the outside post 20 but program number will remain the same as No. 21.

