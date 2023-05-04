Practical Move scratched from Kentucky Derby 149

The Tim Yakteen trained horse is out due to a fever
Kentucky Derby entrant Practical Move works out at Churchill Downs Thursday, May 4, 2023, in...
Kentucky Derby entrant Practical Move works out at Churchill Downs Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. The 149th running of the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, May 6. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Brian Milam
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two days before Kentucky Derby 149 we have another scratch. Practical Move is out of the Run for the Roses due to an elevated temperature, according to trainer Tim Yakteen.

“It’s a no-brainer,” Yakteen said to Bloodhorse of the co-fourth morning line favorite at 10-1.

Practical Move has won his last three starts including the Santa Anita Derby (G1) that included Kentucky Derby entrant Skinner.

With the scratch of Practical Move, Albaugh Family StablesCyclone Mischief will draw into the field and break from the outside post 20 but program number will remain the same as No. 21.

