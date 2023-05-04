Why horses instincts have made them perfect for horseracing

Photo: Churchill Downs
Photo: Churchill Downs(WKYT)
By Jason Lindsey
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Horses are unique and have become some of the fastest animals on Earth.

Horses are very unique and love to race. Not only do they love to race, but they are engineered to win the race.

“The horse has evolved over hundreds of thousands of years, and they’re prey animals. They’re always afraid of predators. So, the faster ones are a lot safer than the ones that are a lot slower,” said Michael Blowen, the president and founder of Old Friends Farm in Georgetown.

Along with speed, horses have developed fairly good vision and have sensitive hearing. All of this allows them to run fast and escape danger.

“And that’s still bred into these horses, and as they breed these magnificent animals to race and run, they also breed intelligence in them,” said Blowen.

Engineering some of the fastest horses in the world right here in the horse capital of the world.

“Everybody’s got a different way of looking at it, but in the final results, the people who have these horses that are going to all run in the Derby, that’s the objective, no matter how you get there, if you are in the starting gate, the first Saturday, in May, you’ve achieved something very special,” said Blowen.

Thoroughbreds are considered the fastest horses in the world, while Arabian horses are known to be intelligent and excel in endurance riding.

You’ll see it for yourself, on saturday, at the Kentucky Derby.

