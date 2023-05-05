21-year-old dies after shooting in downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man shot in downtown Lexington has died.

The coroner identified the victim as 21-year-old Clinton Burnette Brown of Versailles.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Pine Street and South Limestone around 12:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Police say first responders found Brown in the roadway. Crews rushed him to the hospital, where he later died.

Investigators believe an argument led up to the shooting. There were many pedestrians in the area at the time.

Police are working to identify a suspect.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip with Bluegrass Crimestoppers.

