21-year-old dies after shooting in downtown Lexington

The shooting happened at a busy part of downtown Lexington.
The shooting happened at a busy part of downtown Lexington.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man shot in downtown Lexington has died.

The coroner identified the victim as 21-year-old Clinton Burnette Brown of Versailles.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Pine Street and South Limestone around 12:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Police say first responders found Brown in the roadway. Crews rushed him to the hospital, where he later died.

Investigators believe an argument led up to the shooting. There were many pedestrians in the area at the time.

Police are working to identify a suspect.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip with Bluegrass Crimestoppers.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man known for his unique way of highlighting Lexington has been hospitalized after an accident.
Lexington Journalist hospitalized after accident
A family of an eighth-grade student is seeking $10 million after he was reportedly forced to...
Family seeking $10M from school after son forced to play cotton-picking game
Lord Miles - Kentucky Derby 149 (2023)
Trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. suspended from Churchill Downs, Lord Miles scratched from Derby
Lexington police are investigating a shooting on Elm Street.
1 dead in Lexington shooting on Elm Street
Spray paint covering parts of the Clays Ferry Overlook wall, making it visible from the...
Scenic Ky. landmark vandalized

Latest News

The forecast looks dry for Oaks and Derby
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Dry and pleasant weather for the Kentucky Oaks
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Trend continues to look dry for Oaks & Derby
One Lexington and Devine Carama leading an evening of fellowship on Lexington’s east end.
ONE Lexington leads an evening of fellowship on Lexington’s east end
Continuar - Kentucky Derby 149 (2023)
Continuar scratched from Kentucky Derby 149