Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Warm Kentucky Derby Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The weather Gods are smiling down on the Bluegrass State on this Oaks Day and that looks to continue into Derby Day. Much warmer weather rolls in and starts with mainly dry skies.

Temps out there today are in the 70s with mostly dry skies. There’s the chance for scattered showers and storms going up across the west and far south as our system continues to trend weaker and farther south. Nobody is complaining about this development!

Kentucky Derby Saturday looks to feature more in the way of mainly dry skies and temps back into the 70s. Bring. It. On.

Even warmer and more humid air pushes in for Sunday and takes us into early next week. This may feature some rounds of storms dropping in here from the northwest.

The chance for a few strong to severe storms is there during this time.

Next week looks warm and fairly stormy.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.