Investigation underway into situation involving Ky. teacher, student

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - An investigation is underway involving a Kentucky teacher and student.

According to a statement from Magoffin County Schools, they were recently informed about a situation that involved inappropriate communication between a middle school teacher and a high school student.

The information was turned over to Kentucky State Police and Cabinet for Health and Family Services for investigation and initiation of any criminal prosecution.

The statement says the teacher in question is no longer employed by Magoffin County Schools.

The name of the teacher has not been released.

