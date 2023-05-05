Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Trend continues to look dry for Oaks & Derby

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The final forecast adjustments have been made for Oaks Day.

It looks like it will be a dry day today, so make sure to enjoy all the festivities. Temperatures are expected to reach the low 70s across Kentucky, which is quite pleasant and around normal for this time of year. There is a small chance of rain across southern Kentucky, but it isn’t very impressive, so most areas should stay dry.

Derby Day is looking even better with highs expected to reach the low to mid-70s, and mainly sunny skies. It should be a great day for the races! This keeps us right around what you should expect for this part of May.

On Sunday, temperatures will heat up to around 80 degrees, but that will happen earlier in the day. Later in the day, a round of thunderstorms is expected to pass through the region, which will cool things down. So, if you have any outdoor plans for Sunday, it’s best to do them earlier in the day.

Daily rain chances will hold steady into next week, but at the same time, temperatures will heat up and fall in the 75-80 degree range. So, it’s going to be a warm and somewhat wet week, but nothing too extreme.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.