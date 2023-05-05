Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Trend continues to look dry for Oaks & Derby

Dry and pleasant weather for the Kentucky Oaks
Dry and pleasant weather for the Kentucky Oaks(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The final forecast adjustments have been made for Oaks Day.

It looks like it will be a dry day today, so make sure to enjoy all the festivities. Temperatures are expected to reach the low 70s across Kentucky, which is quite pleasant and around normal for this time of year. There is a small chance of rain across southern Kentucky, but it isn’t very impressive, so most areas should stay dry.

Derby Day is looking even better with highs expected to reach the low to mid-70s, and mainly sunny skies. It should be a great day for the races! This keeps us right around what you should expect for this part of May.

On Sunday, temperatures will heat up to around 80 degrees, but that will happen earlier in the day. Later in the day, a round of thunderstorms is expected to pass through the region, which will cool things down. So, if you have any outdoor plans for Sunday, it’s best to do them earlier in the day.

Daily rain chances will hold steady into next week, but at the same time, temperatures will heat up and fall in the 75-80 degree range. So, it’s going to be a warm and somewhat wet week, but nothing too extreme.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man known for his unique way of highlighting Lexington has been hospitalized after an accident.
Lexington Journalist hospitalized after accident
A family of an eighth-grade student is seeking $10 million after he was reportedly forced to...
Family seeking $10M from school after son forced to play cotton-picking game
Lord Miles - Kentucky Derby 149 (2023)
Trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. suspended from Churchill Downs, Lord Miles scratched from Derby
Lexington police are investigating a shooting on Elm Street.
1 dead in Lexington shooting on Elm Street
Spray paint covering parts of the Clays Ferry Overlook wall, making it visible from the...
Scenic Ky. landmark vandalized

Latest News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | All Eyes On Derby Weekend
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | All Eyes On Derby Weekend
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | All Eyes On Derby Weekend
Showers & storms possible on Friday
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Showers will move in on Friday
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rain chances around for Oaks Day