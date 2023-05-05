Kentucky Newsmakers 5/7: ONE Lexington Director Devine Carama

Kentucky Newsmakers
Kentucky Newsmakers
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with One Lexington Director Devine Carama.

As we approach the summer months, there’s hope in Lexington that gun violence won’t climb the way it did last year.

The city-sponsored program, One Lexington, continues to roll out initiatives and points out youth violence numbers are down.

But in the last week, an 18-year-old was found dead in a Lexington park from gunshot wounds.

Last year, May was the deadliest month in modern Lexington history, with 11 homicides.

Devine Carama is a Lexington native who became a rap performer and an advocate for peace in the city. Now he heads up ONE Lexington, which works with partners to push several initiatives.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man known for his unique way of highlighting Lexington has been hospitalized after an accident.
Lexington Journalist hospitalized after accident
A family of an eighth-grade student is seeking $10 million after he was reportedly forced to...
Family seeking $10M from school after son forced to play cotton-picking game
Lord Miles - Kentucky Derby 149 (2023)
Trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. suspended from Churchill Downs, Lord Miles scratched from Derby
Lexington police are investigating a shooting on Elm Street.
1 dead in Lexington shooting on Elm Street
Spray paint covering parts of the Clays Ferry Overlook wall, making it visible from the...
Scenic Ky. landmark vandalized

Latest News

A man is dead after a crash in Pulaski County. According to Kentucky State Police, it happened...
Man dead after Pulaski County crash
Skinner - Kentucky Derby 149 (2023)
Skinner scratched from Kentucky Derby 149
The shooting happened at a busy part of downtown Lexington.
21-year-old dies after shooting in downtown Lexington
The forecast looks dry for Oaks and Derby
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast