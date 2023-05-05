Kentucky Newsmakers 5/7: ONE Lexington Director Devine Carama

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with One Lexington Director Devine Carama.

As we approach the summer months, there’s hope in Lexington that gun violence won’t climb the way it did last year.

The city-sponsored program, One Lexington, continues to roll out initiatives and points out youth violence numbers are down.

But in the last week, an 18-year-old was found dead in a Lexington park from gunshot wounds.

Last year, May was the deadliest month in modern Lexington history, with 11 homicides.

Devine Carama is a Lexington native who became a rap performer and an advocate for peace in the city. Now he heads up ONE Lexington, which works with partners to push several initiatives.

