Lexington woman celebrating life in Ky. Oaks Survivors Parade

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Each year, something very special takes place at Churchill Downs before the running of the Kentucky Oaks.

This year was the 15th annual Oaks Survivors Parade for breast and ovarian cancer survivors.

This year 149 survivors were chosen in a lottery to participate, and among them was a Lexington woman still in her own fight with breast cancer.

For Amy Kern, being selected means she got to experience Oaks Day in grand style for the first time and was able to use the day to celebrate life after cancer.

In the back of her Lexington home, Amy Kern has built a little something for herself.

“This is my cottage; it’s also called the Wild Hair or my She Shed,” said Amy Kern.

In the last year, the “She Shed” Kern created for herself has become a place of escape.

“This space, it has been a space with peace and healing and just reflective time,” said Kern.

It’s a place that allows her to use art as a way to convey what is on her heart when she doesn’t always have the words for her current situation.

“Every time I would have to go to the hospital, this stuff would go. This particular bag in my hands would go with me, said Kern.

In September of 2021, Kern, a wife and mother, heard the words, “You have cancer.”

“I can’t believe that I would get diagnosed with breast cancer because it doesn’t run in our family,” said Kern.

Her cancer was stage 3. She chose a radical mastectomy and leaned on her family and faith for support.

In Kern’s family, it’s a heart condition that has stolen life and even threatened hers.

“I’m the oldest of three. My biological siblings passed away, so I have always felt like I was given an extra chance at life,” said Kern.

Kern set out to live, tackling 16 chemo treatments, 25 radiation treatments and a dozen surgeries.

“There is not a one-size-fits-all when it comes to cancer,” said Kern.

Her place of escape gave her time to reflect and often provided inspiration.

The walls are full of pictures of a family who loves adventure.

“I’ve never been to Derby weekend,” said Kern.

Kern’s next adventure was chosen for her when she was selected to take part in this year’s annual Kentucky Oaks Survivors Parade.

“I am looking forward to it because I know that there are several people who are getting to walk in memory of someone who was chosen but isn’t getting to have that opportunity,” said Kern.

She is a survivor who has fought cancer, and it’s within the walls of her special place she’s found the strength to do it.

“You have to look at pre-cancer Amy and post-cancer Amy,” said Kern.

But it’s the living outside those walls, and the adventure that awaits that inspires her now.

“After I’ve grieved pre-cancer Amy, I’m really excited for post-cancer Amy.”

Amy Kern really wanted to remind women to get their mammograms and to advocate for their own health.

She has also leaned on humor throughout her journey, and she says that it is an important medicine for the soul.

This month is a big month for Kern and her husband; they will celebrate 28 years of marriage.

If you would like to sign up for 2024 Survivors Parade Alerts, click here.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.