Man dead after Pulaski County crash

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a crash in Pulaski County.

According to Kentucky State Police, it happened Thursday around 1 p.m. at the intersection of KY 1247 and Floyd Switch Road.

KSP says 21-year-old Bryson W. Goff, of Eubank, was driving a pickup truck that had a trailer attached north on KY 1247 when his vehicle side-swiped another pickup truck.

Goff was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office.

No injuries were reported in the other pickup.

KSP says the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.