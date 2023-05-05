Off The Beaten Path: Miss Virginia

“Miss Virginia” says she’s never been hit by a car but has had many close calls.
“Miss Virginia” says she’s never been hit by a car but has had many close calls.(Sam Dick)
By Sam Dick
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On weekday mornings and afternoons, school crossing guard Virginia Mayes directs traffic and helps children at four Lexington schools.

Miss Virginia, as she’s known to families along Clays Mill Road, focuses on keeping children safe. During 31 years as a crosswalk safety guard, Miss Virginia says she’s had plenty of close calls.

“Oh honey, they almost hit us and everything else. Run our stop signs. We go thru a lot of stuff,” said Mayes. “But, you know, I don’t let it bother me. I just keep on crossing my kids.”

Rachel Sullivan credits Miss Virginia for saving her 6-year-old’s life last December when a car roared through a crosswalk at Clays Mill Elementary.

“She’s a hero,” said Sullivan. “My daughter wouldn’t be here if Miss Virginia hadn’t pulled her out of the street.”

The principal of Clays Mill Elementary School, Grant Davis, remembers the first time he saw Miss Virginia.

“The traffic was coming. It was dark and Miss Virginia, she just had absolute command of the road. You just knew not to mess with Miss Virginia because she did everything she could to make sure the kids were safe,” said Davis.

Mother Elysa Neely calls Miss Virginia an additional parent.

“She says, ‘Come on babies,’ and they love her. They give her hugs, and she deeply cares about them and their safety,” said Neely.

Miss Virginia has no plans of retiring.

“Oh, I’ve been blessed. Honey, I could not ask for no better people in the world. Honey, Christmas time I get so many gift cards and so many gifts and stuff. And I just love ‘em,” said Mayes.

Miss Virginia also makes Fridays special for the children. She hands out candy to each one.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 59-year-old Fort Wayne man died from his injuries in a motorcycle crash early Wednesday...
Investigation underway into situation involving Ky. teacher, student
The shooting happened at a busy part of downtown Lexington.
21-year-old dies after shooting in downtown Lexington
A family of an eighth-grade student is seeking $10 million after he was reportedly forced to...
Family seeking $10M from school after son forced to play cotton-picking game
A man known for his unique way of highlighting Lexington has been hospitalized after an accident.
Lexington Journalist hospitalized after accident
Lord Miles - Kentucky Derby 149 (2023)
Trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. suspended from Churchill Downs, Lord Miles scratched from Derby

Latest News

A Derby Eve tradition makes its return Friday night and organizers hope it will be bigger than...
Lexington Derby Eve tradition returns to help out good causes
Oncology patients coming in for radiation, infusion and chemotherapy appointments were gifted a...
Oncology patients in Corbin receive special blessing
An actress and playwright from Bourbon County brought her family’s century-old love scandal to...
Actress tells Kentucky family’s century-old love scandal on stage
Lane Hartzel
Ky. boy becomes official taste tester for Hershey’s after viral career day post