Oldest living Kentucky Derby winner living at Georgetown farm

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Ever wonder where Kentucky Derby winners go after the run for the roses?

The oldest-living Kentucky Derby winner resides at Old Friends Thoroughbred Retirement Home in Georgetown.

Silver Charm won the Kentucky Derby back in 1997.

“Silver Charm won the Kentucky Derby, he won the Preakness, and he got beat, by this much, in the Belmont, so he just missed out on the Triple Crown. He only missed it by this much,” said Michael Blowen, the president and owner on Old Friends.

Blowen says Silver Charm is very intelligent and according to some a little high maintenance.

“He told us right away he doesn’t like to get petted. He just wants to get left alone,” Blowen said.

He’s also picky about where he sleeps at night.

“He did not like the cars at night with the lights on, so he comes in at night,” said Blowen.

And you typically get what you want when you are a Kentucky Derby winner.

Silver Charm is 29 years old.

