Coroner: One dead, several injured after shooting at Summerhill Dr. in Lexington

We are tracking a large police presence on Summerhill Drive in Lexington.
We are tracking a large police presence on Summerhill Drive in Lexington.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead, and several people are injured after a shooting on Summerhill Drive in Lexington, according to the coroner.

The area is just up the road from St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church

Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn says he responded to 1669 Squireshill Road.

Ginn says one man who suffered a gunshot wound died at the scene.

He says police say there were two other people who have injuries and they were taken to the hospital.

We are working to learn more information.

