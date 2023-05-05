ONE Lexington leads an evening of fellowship on Lexington’s east end

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - ‘Changing the narrative’ was the message Thursday night as dozens of men of color came together for fellowship after a string of gun violence in Lexington’s east end this past month.

They say they want the city to see they are banded together for the good of the community.

It’s a fellowship to turn things around in a community that has been plagued with violence.

“We just don’t have too many spaces where men, especially men of color, can come together in a positive atmosphere, love on each other, fellowship,” SAID ONE Lexington Director Devine Carama.

One Lexington’s 100 Black Men of Lexington joining forces to celebrate each other and provide resources for growth.

“To see strong men that’s willing to step up and make a difference in their community, that’s a huge thing,” said ONE Lexington Community Outreach Advocate Kenneth Payne

The group met Thursday outside William Wells Brown Elementary. The school is in the heart of the city’s east end and just blocks away from where police investigated three shootings and a double homicide in April.

“We’ve got a lot of people who are living in these neighborhoods that are impacted by gun violence every day, that are also putting in work,” said Carama.

Speakers addressed mental health, second chances, and support. All shared their stories to signal hope. One Lexington leaders also want the community to know they are working daily to make sure they are not overlooked.

“That is our responsibility, and that is our passion. That is our passion,” said Payne. “We wake up daily looking for ways that we can impact our community by using city and government resources.”

Resolutions to bring people and neighborhoods together and not tear them apart with violence.

