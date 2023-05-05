Police: 19-year-old charged in connection with downtown Lexington murder

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has been charged with murder in connection with downtown Lexington shooting.

Police say they arrested 19-year-old Jamierion Allen for the murder of 21-year-old Clinton Burnette Brown

The shooting happened near the intersection of Pine Street and South Limestone around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

Allen is being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.