Police: 19-year-old charged in connection with downtown Lexington murder
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has been charged with murder in connection with downtown Lexington shooting.
Police say they arrested 19-year-old Jamierion Allen for the murder of 21-year-old Clinton Burnette Brown
The shooting happened near the intersection of Pine Street and South Limestone around 12:30 a.m. Friday.
Allen is being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.
