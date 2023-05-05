Secretariat’s impact continues 50 years later

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) -50 years since his thrilling Triple Crown win, Secretariat still looms larger-than-life over the sport.

“Any time you mention Secretariat it just resonates,” said Churchill Downs Senior Director of Media Services, Darren Rogers.

Secretariat sired over 650 foals while standing stud at Claiborne Farm in Paris, Kentucky.

Seth Hancock was just 23-years-old when he did the syndication deal for Secretariat. The red horse with the big heart is buried full body just outside his office.

“You just realize how lucky you were to be associated with a horse like Secretariat, and you know, the close association we had was something special, but even to be a fan of the sport back then was pretty neat, because he was a pretty special indivual,” Hancock said.

This year a colt from Secretariat’s blood line could end up in the winners circle too. He has 6 descendents in the field of 20.

“You know, this farm has long had a stamp on the Derby and all the Triple Crown races. I’m basically retired now, but my son is trying hard to keep this place going and maintain the position of prominence that it’s had through all these years,” Hancock said. “We keep up with these blood lines and follow the horses who come off this farm and the sons and daughters of all our stallions religiously. That’s why we get up and go to work every day.”

There is no coincidence in this sport. The path to the Kentucky Derby is a tough one.

“20,000 horses are born each year, you know, half of which make it to the race track. A unique number of about 350 are good enough to even be thought of, nominated, to the triple crown, and then we host a series of 35 races to qualify the 20 best three-year olds of your generation into the starting gate. You know, just getting here on the first saturday in may is a heck of an accomplishment,” Rogers explained.

5 generations later, Confidence Game, Tapit Trice, Forte, Raise Cain, along with Brad Cox-trained Verifying and Jace’s Road try to write their name is horse racing history.

Cox says he hopes to see some of Secretariat’s heart in his colts out of the gate.

“Maybe some distance, you know, a horse that acts like they could get a mile and a quarter or a mile and a half, obviously the Belmont is going to be five weeks from Saturday, but you know, we’ll see. I hope they have some and show some signs of it on Saturday anyhow.”

Forte, the favorite in the field at 3-1 odds has a double-connection to Claiborne. His mother is by Blame, who was raised on the farm.

