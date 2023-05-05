Skinner scratched from Kentucky Derby 149

Skinner - Kentucky Derby 149 (2023)
Skinner - Kentucky Derby 149 (2023)(Kentucky Derby)
By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:01 AM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Churchill Downs announced Friday morning that C R K Racing’s Skinner has been scratched from Kentucky Derby 149.

The horse was scratched by trainer John Shirreffs due to an elevated temperature.

Churchill Downs said the Kentucky Derby field is now down to 19 starters.

The last time four horses were scratched from the Kentucky Derby was in 2015 when 22 horses entered the race.

Practical Move, Lord Miles and Continuar (JPN) were scratched on Thursday.

