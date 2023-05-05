Teen arrested after stabbing man during argument over loose puppy

WALTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A teenager is facing an assault charge after stabbing a man over a dispute centered around a loose puppy.

Around 6 p.m. Thursday, the Booner County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a home on Deer Trace Drive in Walton for a reported stabbing.

A 33-year-old man’s puppy got loose and accidentally knocked over a child, the sheriff’s office said.

The mother of the kid confronted the man, and an argument ensued.

During the confrontation, deputies say a 17-year-old relative of the mother pulled out a knife, stabbing the 33-year-old in the abdomen.

Another adult man at the scene, who was initially detained by deputies, stepped in to separate the teen suspect and the victim, the sheriff’s office explained. That man was released and won’t face any charges.

The 33-year-old was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center; he is expected to be ok.

The 17-year-old was taken into custody and charged with assault, according to the Booner County Sheriff’s Office.

