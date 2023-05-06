Boil water advisory issued for areas of Estill County Water District

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) -The Estill County Water District has issued a boil water advisory for the following areas:

N. STACY LANE, STACY LANE UP TO FAUSTE RD. , TYLER LANE, WHISPERING WOODS, PANARAMA DRIVE, FOREST HILL, RIDGE RD, FAMILY CIRLCLE, 1950 TO 3445 RICHMOND RD., RICE STATION UP TO 390, W. CEDAR GROVE, MANSFIELD ST, OVERLOOK RD, SHELTON LANE, FALLS CREEK DRIVE, SUMMIT DRIVE, SANDHILL UP TO 504

During a boil water advisory, it is recommended that customers boil for three minutes any tap water they intend to use for consumption — such as for drinking, cooking, or making ice.

After boiling water, customers should let the water cool before consuming it.

The Estill County Water District will advise customers there is no longer a need to boil water. Customers with questions should call

