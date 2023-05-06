Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Strong Storms Possible The Next Few Days

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have another awesome weather day for the Run For The Roses, but the pattern is about to change on us. We are about to turn it warm and story as we head into Sunday and beyond.

Let’s start with this Derby Day and roll forward. Temps hit the 70s across the region with a mix of sun and clouds. Skies are likely dry, but I’m watching the northwestern sky for some thunderstorms to develop this evening. Those would roll toward the southeast into the evening and overnight.

Rounds of thunderstorms will likely drop in from northwest to southeast into Sunday and some of these may be strong or severe. Damaging wind is the primary player with any storm that goes up.

Additional rounds of strong storms will impact our weather Monday and Tuesday.

We will need to be on guard for the possibility of some hefty rainfall totals during this time. Local flash flooding issues may develop.

After a dry break on Wednesday, more rounds of storms kick in later in the week.

