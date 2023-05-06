Cody’s Wish wins Churchill Downs Stakes

Cody's wish is a 4-year-old with the pedigree to say he is worthy of the race, but it is the...
Cody's wish is a 4-year-old with the pedigree to say he is worthy of the race, but it is the special bond he has formed off the track that just may be a bigger part of his success.(Gray Media)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A locally inspired story of strong- will and betting favorite Cody’s Wish easily cruised to victory Saturday afternoon in the Churchill Down’s Stakes.

Named after Cody Dorman, a boy from Richmond with a rare genetic disorder who would become the horse’s friend and biggest fan, Cody’s Wish completed the seven furlongs in 1:21.17.

This was the horse’s five-year-old debut.

Read up on the heartwarming story behind the horse and his namesake.

