Cody’s Wish wins Churchill Downs Stakes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A locally inspired story of strong- will and betting favorite Cody’s Wish easily cruised to victory Saturday afternoon in the Churchill Down’s Stakes.

Named after Cody Dorman, a boy from Richmond with a rare genetic disorder who would become the horse’s friend and biggest fan, Cody’s Wish completed the seven furlongs in 1:21.17.

This was the horse’s five-year-old debut.

Read up on the heartwarming story behind the horse and his namesake.

