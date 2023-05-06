Family shares grief following the death of Lexington teen

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A shooting in Lexington Friday night left one dead and two others in the hospital.

16-year-old Michael Ray Stinnett was pronounced dead at the scene on Summerhill Drive, after suffering a gun shot wound.

Michael’s family said they want him to be remembered as a good and loving kid. He turned 16 on May 1st.

His father, Brandon Stinnett, said although he wasn’t always in his life, they were reconnecting. He was hopeful that he would move back in with their family after the summer.

“It’s really heart wrenching that I can’t pick this phone up.” Brandon Stinnett said, “Now, I can’t pick up the phone and ask, are you ok? How are you doing?”

They’re going through pictures and notes that Michael left them throughout the years. His stepmother, Sarah Cruz, said he was polite and sweet, with so much potential.

They plan to hold a candlelit vigil and balloon release on Sunday at 4pm.

