Forte is OUT of the Kentucky Derby

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One day after rumors began rampantly flowing about Kentucky Derby favorite Forte taking a bad step during a gallop on Thursday, the 3-to-1 morning line favorite is out of the 149th Run for the Roses.

Forte owner Mike Repole and trainer Todd Pletcher were seen in discussions with vets around Barn 39 this morning and the decision to scratch the favorite came around 9am.

Pletcher, the 2-time winner of the Derby, said on Friday he was happy with way the winner the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile, the Florida Derby and the Fountain of Youth Stakes trained earlier that day.

A stunning development on the morning of the Derby.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.