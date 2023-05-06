Fuel spill closes lane of traffic on I64 in Winchester

A fuel spill has left one lane of traffic closed on I-64 in Louisville.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - One lane of traffic has been closed on westbound I-64 in Rowan County, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The closure runs from mile marker 147 through the weigh station.

The Transportation Cabinet expects the closure to last throughout the afternoon. Officials suggest using cautioin in the area, and say intermittent flagging may be possible.

